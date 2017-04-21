Katie Couric Avoids Picking Side Outrightly In Megyn Kelly And Tamron Hall Drama – Small Nudge Toward Former Fox News Star

Is Katie Couric on team Tamron Hall or Megyn Kelly’s side in the whole NBC drama?

Advertisement

This week, Couric made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” where she was asked to share her thoughts on the major shakeup at the Peacock Network.

For those not keeping up with the drama, Kelly, who was the face of the Fox News Channel, arrived for three major gigs while Hall, who was a co-anchor on “TODAY,” left after she was demoted.

Cohen, who is not afraid to rattle feathers and cause controversies, wanted to know how did the television veteran feel about the complicated situation.

Shocked by the gotcha question, Couric’s face dropped, but she went on to give a safe answer where she complimented both journalists.

Couric claimed not to be a close friend of Miss Hall and added: “I haven’t talked to Tamron, I don’t know Tamron well. I do know Megyn a bit.”

She went on to say that many of the drama and rumors swirling online have been fabricated.

She shared: “Unfortunately I think sometimes people turn morning shows into soap operas that they’re not. Because they feel so intimately connected to the people on the show, they feel like they’re members of their family — they get very territorial and proprietary about it. And they read things into relationships.”

Despite the drama, Couric said she is optimistic and the morning lineup will continue to have success.

She concluded by: “I think it’ll all work out. And I think the show is great. I wish Tamron well. But I’m just not getting involved in the drama of it.”

Mrs. Kelly’s show, which is not associated with “TODAY,” will likely begin this fall and “the format is still in progress.”

She will be hosting her own daytime news program inspired by Oprah Winfrey. Kelly will also take part with other reporters in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.

Advertisement

Moreover, the popular journalist will anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show.