Home » Hollywood

Kathy Hilton Says She Regrets Her Tweet About Jennifer Aniston’s Pregnancy!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/17/2017
kathy hilton jennifer anistonSource: someecards.com

Last month, while the Oscars were taking place, Kathy Hilton tweeted that Jennifer Aniston was “having a baby girl!”

Hilton also posted a picture of Aniston from the red carpet and her tweet sent Twitter users into a frenzy over the unexpected “news.”

Everybody started speculating whether the actress was really pregnant or not!

Now, Kathy is admitting her mistake. On Wednesday, 58-year-old Kathy claimed that she regrets her tweet during a night out with a few friends, including Kris Jenner.

“You know what? Well, I made a big mistake,” the woman told a reporter.

Hilton also added “It shows you, you shouldn’t talk before” as she smiled and waved her hand instead of finishing her thought.

“I love her though, she’s beautiful” Kathy added about the Friends star before she got into her car.

“Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent!!!!!!!!!!!” tweeted Paris and Nicky Hilton’s mother on February 27.

Her suspicion was entirely unfounded, especially if we take into the consideration that during the Oscars night, Aniston was wearing a beautiful black gown that showed off her perfect, slim figure.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Jennifer Aniston has been bombarded with baby rumors pretty much her whole career, and the actress admitted that she was bothered by it.

Funnily enough, some of Kathy’s followers speculated that she mixed up Aniston with pregnant Natalie Portman, who was indeed, very visibly pregnant at the time.

The tweet, be it a mistake or not, remained in place, unedited for an entire day before it was finally deleted.

