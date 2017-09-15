Kathy Griffin’s Sister Joyce Dies After Cancer Battle

Kathy Griffin has lost her dearest sister Joyce. According to new reports, the woman lost the battle with cancer, and now, the comedian took to social media today to share the sad news with her fans.

The 56-year-old is mourning the passing of her sister that sadly happened last night, but she wanted to remember her in one of her happiest moments after being diagnosed.

‘My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment,’ Griffin captioned the video she tweeted featuring Joyce enjoying a musical performance while in her hospital room, before asking her followers to go ahead and donate to the American Cancer Society.

My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night.

Check out this beautiful moment.

Support @AmericanCancer here: https://t.co/llSJg4sLGE pic.twitter.com/ElpwY937ZZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 15, 2017

At the end of the footage, Griffin wrote a message that said she always wanted to be there and that she is certain Joyce is now happy in heaven, ‘enjoying a Mai Tai’ on the beach somewhere.

As fans may already be aware, Kathy Griffin wanted to show her support and solidarity towards her beloved sister, and she shaved her head back in July.

Cancer has been plaguing her family as her brother Gary also passed away after losing his battle with the deadly disease back in 2014.

Rest in Peace Joyce!