FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
rosie o'donnell kirk frost joseline hernandez blac chyna t.i. kathy griffin meghan markle javi marroquin rob kardashian selena gomez abby lee miller blake shelton kim kardashian beyonce Cardi B heather locklear tamar braxton dylan o'brien chrissy teigen katie holmes Chris Soules cole sprouse Jordyn Woods
Home » Entertainment

Kathy Griffin’s Sister Joyce Dies After Cancer Battle

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/15/2017
1
981 Views
1


kathy-griffinSource: syracuse.com

Kathy Griffin has lost her dearest sister Joyce. According to new reports, the woman lost the battle with cancer, and now, the comedian took to social media today to share the sad news with her fans.

The 56-year-old is mourning the passing of her sister that sadly happened last night, but she wanted to remember her in one of her happiest moments after being diagnosed.

‘My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment,’ Griffin captioned the video she tweeted featuring Joyce enjoying a musical performance while in her hospital room, before asking her followers to go ahead and donate to the American Cancer Society.

At the end of the footage, Griffin wrote a message that said she always wanted to be there and that she is certain Joyce is now happy in heaven, ‘enjoying a Mai Tai’ on the beach somewhere.

As fans may already be aware, Kathy Griffin wanted to show her support and solidarity towards her beloved sister, and she shaved her head back in July.

Cancer has been plaguing her family as her brother Gary also passed away after losing his battle with the deadly disease back in 2014.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace Joyce!

Post Views: 981

Read more about kathy griffin

Advertisement

You may also like
Kathy Griffin Says She’s No Longer Sorry For Trump Decapitation Photo
08/30/2017
Kathy Griffin And Anderson Cooper Are No Longer Friends Due To Trump Beheaded Photo
08/30/2017
Kathy Griffin Announces World Tour Following Donald Trump Decapitation Scandal
08/27/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Craig
09/15/2017 at 5:54 pm
Reply

Deepest sympathies for the loss of your sister Kathy.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *