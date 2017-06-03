FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kathy Griffin’s Career Is Over! Final Tour Date Canceled Following Donald Trump Shocking Post Scandal

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/03/2017
Kathy Griffin press conferenceSource: time.com

Kathy Griffin has lost yet another gig following her Donald Trump mock decapitation post scandal. According to new reports, the very last venue on her Celebrity Run-In comedy tour canceled her appearance that was set to take place on June 17.

The Uptown Theater Napa announced on its Facebook page that her show had been canceled and that ticket holders will get a full refund at the place of purchase.

This cancellation is just the latest from a list of other six gigs the comedian lost, including bergenPAC in New Jersey.

During her press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom, Griffin stated that she was very worried about her career collapsing following her controversial post.

The picture showed the comedienne holding by the hair a severed bloody mannequin head made to look like Donald Trump.

Griffin claimed the President and the First Lady had managed to ruin her career and break her.

‘I am 56 years old, I am 110 pounds wet. I have had everybody turn on me, and I just wanna make people laugh. That is all I wanna do. So I screwed up,’ Griffin stated though tears.

Aside from her canceled tour dates, Griffin was also fired from her co-hosting gig on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper.

During the press conference, Kathy Griffin revealed that CNN’s axing was hurtful.

What do you think of Griffin’s career taking a bad turn? Did she deserve so much hate for her Donald Trump post?

7 Comments

Mary Taylor
06/03/2017 at 7:06 pm
Reply

Even though everyone dies not agree with the President’s policies he is still the leader of our country and he deserves respect if for no other reason than that. Katty Griffen deserves all the disrespect she has handed out over the years and I for one love it!


donnakettler
06/03/2017 at 6:57 pm
Reply

What if it had been Obama’s bloody decapitated head and his children saw it? Would her “joke” had been funny then? Would she even care how it effected his children?


donnakettler
06/03/2017 at 6:45 pm
Reply

She crossed the line, knowing all along what she was doing. Barron should be off limits, but not to her. Remember when Obama told us his children are to be left alone? The sad thing is, no one should have to ask or tell that their children are off limits. After her hilarious joke and the effect it had on Barron? She says she was being bullied and would not leave Barron alone. She likes to go after the children…..tell me! Whose the real bully here? Any child would be horrified to see their bloody decapitated head of their father


Lj
06/03/2017 at 9:45 am
Reply

Kathy used her freedom of speech just wish more people would this man don’t deserve to sit in that oval office he’s a disgrace to this country. Use your right Kathy shut his big mouth up. And all his puppets in his family


Kennetta Rowell
06/03/2017 at 9:45 am
Reply

No she did not deserve that like the world say and I hear this constantly free speech people say what they want and because of this they ax her pitiful world this is Donald Trump say what he wants and nobody say nothing.but because he is the president you have to watch what you say f outta here he never watch what he say I’m done.


Mary
06/03/2017 at 9:24 am
Reply

Well that was a nice thing she said at all she should thought about it b4 saying she is the only 1 that ruined hèr own life no one else she has always talked bad about lots of people


Margo Mays
06/03/2017 at 9:08 am
Reply

Hey people did Obama guess you no different 😢


