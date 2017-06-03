FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kathy Griffin’s Career Is Over! Final Tour Date Canceled Following Donald Trump Shocking Post Scandal

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/03/2017
Kathy Griffin press conferenceSource: time.com

Kathy Griffin has lost yet another gig following her Donald Trump mock decapitation post scandal. According to new reports, the very last venue on her Celebrity Run-In comedy tour canceled her appearance that was set to take place on June 17.

The Uptown Theater Napa announced on its Facebook page that her show had been canceled and that ticket holders will get a full refund at the place of purchase.

This cancellation is just the latest from a list of other six gigs the comedian lost, including bergenPAC in New Jersey.

During her press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom, Griffin stated that she was very worried about her career collapsing following her controversial post.

The picture showed the comedienne holding by the hair a severed bloody mannequin head made to look like Donald Trump.

Griffin claimed the President and the First Lady had managed to ruin her career and break her.

‘I am 56 years old, I am 110 pounds wet. I have had everybody turn on me, and I just wanna make people laugh. That is all I wanna do. So I screwed up,’ Griffin stated though tears.

Aside from her canceled tour dates, Griffin was also fired from her co-hosting gig on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper.

During the press conference, Kathy Griffin revealed that CNN’s axing was hurtful.

What do you think of Griffin’s career taking a bad turn? Did she deserve so much hate for her Donald Trump post?



