Kathy Griffin Whines About Being Blacklisted On TV And Out Of Work

The disgraced comedienne Kathy Griffin’s war against pretty much everybody continues. She posted a new video on Saturday in which she complained about being out of work following her Donald Trump and Andy Cohen scandals.

‘This wall of crap’s never fallen on any woman in the history of America the way it has on me,’ she whined.

In the YouTube clip she titled ‘State of the Union,’ Griffin looked anxious as she spoke to the camera, telling her audience that at the moment she is on a world tour.

However, aside from that, she also wanted to let everyone know that ‘I am getting a lot of online hate from trolls who think I lost my mind.’

She joked about it, saying that going crazy is exactly what made her famous in the first place.

‘Do not be too hard on me. I am fully in the middle of a Hollywood blacklist. It’s true, I’m not booked on any shows,’ Griffin went on.

Even though she is on a world tour and is currently in Austria, she explained that it’s still really difficult for her not to have a TV platform where she can express herself and do comedy.

‘I just want you to know that when I get home, I don’t have one single day of work in front of me. And people who want me to go back and start in clubs and do ten minutes again, I do not mean to be an a**hole, but no. I have worked too hard to go back and work for free and do the club scene again…this is the bulls***, because I have been blacklisted,’ Kathy moaned.

The video ended with the funny woman pleading with her fans to have faith in her.