Kathy Griffin Says She’s No Longer Under Investigation After Donald Trump Incident

According to Kathy Griffin, she is no longer under federal investigation after displaying a shocking photo of a would-be beheading of Donald Trump. As CI readers know, the 56-year-old comedienne sparked major controversy and contention when she showcased the gory images of her holding a severed head of the president of the United States.

Despite her tearful apology where she played the victim, she was let go from her job at CNN.

Several of her comedy shows were then canceled as well at many different venues.

The comedienne admitted the Secret Service – the body of government responsible for protecting the president – was investigating the shamed comic.

However, she went on Twitter today to say she’s been completely let off the hook.

She wrote, “TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.”

In case you forgot, Griffin used her platform on Twitter to release a short but concise apology where she wrote, “I’m sorry. I went too far, and I was wrong.”

Despite her apology, it appeared she was still blaming the president for her actions because she claimed, he “broke me.”

During a press conference where she had to apologize, the comic admitted, “I don’t think I’ll have a career after this (Donald Trump) broke me.”

She said, “I’ve had everybody turn on me, and I just want to make people laugh.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

When she released the photo the day it was released, Donald Trump himself responded.

He went on Twitter to say, ” Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” According to E! News, the outlet reached out to the Secret Service to confirm if the investigation was over and they said they were “not at the liberty to confirm or deny.”