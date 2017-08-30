FREE NEWSLETTER
Politics

Kathy Griffin Says She’s No Longer Sorry For Trump Decapitation Photo

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/30/2017
Kathy GriffinSource: TVGuide.com

CI readers will remember when Kathy Griffin posed for a photo where she held a synthetic version of Donald Trump’s head in her hand. At the time, people were outraged, and Kathy came out to apologize.

She even cried on television and claimed she was a victim.

Well, it looks like now that the Secret Service isn’t investigating her, she’s no longer sorry.

How convenient!

On Tuesday, during an interview with Australia’s Sunrise, Griffin took back her apology.

She said, “I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S.”

She added that it was blown out of proportion.

After Kathy released the picture to the media, Donald fired back calling her “sick.”

And it indeed it was pretty sick.

After the release of the image, the Secret Service began to investigate her to make sure she wasn’t plotting some evil attack.

Her national tour was officially ended and her New Year’s Eve program with Anderson Cooper was scrapped.

Griffin added that she “lost everybody,” including people like Chelsea Clinton and Debra Messing.

Kathy claimed the Trump fans are a minority, but they make it seem like they’re a majority with their never ending mean posting.

Samantha Armytage, who is the host of Sunrise, asked Kathy if she thinks it was over the line.

Kathy said, “No, you’re full of cr*p, stop this.”

Griffin added that Trump allegedly claimed there were “good Nazi’s.”

According to the comedienne, for the first time in American history, Australians are afraid of going to the United States because of Trump. However, it’s probably due to the media sensationalism rather than Trump’s actual actions. Anytime Trump does something there is always extreme over-blowing and misrepresenting of nearly everything he says.

1 Comment

JP
08/30/2017 at 4:17 pm
GOD how I despise that women. Thats even before her sick joke about Trump. I don’t care how much you hate Trump that was disgusting. She’s seeking attention for her new tour so anything outrages you can expect from her.


