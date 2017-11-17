Kathy Griffin Puts Andy Cohen On Blast By Revealing Very Intimate Story About The Host: ‘Do You Know Me Now B***H?’

If you thought Kathy Griffin is done bashing her enemy Andy Cohen then you’re wrong. Judging by her new social media post, it looks like the comedian is just starting the war against the Bravo star.

This morning, Griffin took to social media and slammed the Watch What Happened Live host for saying that he didn’t know who she is.

‘I find it hilarious that Andy Cohen’s current ad campaign for WWHL has a premise that implies that no matter where he goes people just want to spill their guts to him. People have been opening up to me for decades in any way they can, in fact here is just one example of someone who could not help but tell me their story,’ she wrote.

Kathy then went on to reveal that a male fan once told her he had sexual intercourse with Cohen a few years back.

The fan, also known as Forrest, stated that their one night stand was ‘entirely directed toward [Cohen] getting off. Like a spoiled kid with a new toy.’

What’s more, the comedienne even went so far as to reveal that Cohen is ‘small’ and she was not talking about his height!

After putting the TV host on blast, Griffin pettily added: ‘Do you know me now b***h?’

What do you think about Kathy Griffin’s x-rated story revenge? Did she go too far?