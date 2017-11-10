FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Kathy Griffin Passes Out On Stage!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/10/2017
kathy-griffinSource: latimes.com

Following her string of really odd social media rants about pretty much everyone in Hollywood, comedian Kathy Griffin passed out on stage during one of her shows! The 57-year-old fainted this week as she was performing one of her stand up routines in Dublin.

Reportedly, the controversial woman was getting ready to say a joke about Mariah Carey when she said ‘I’m going down’ and then fell unconscious.

Her boyfriend Randy Bick ran up to Griffin to help her.

Following the performance, the woman took to social media to post a video in which she addressed what happened, saying that, more than anything else, she was ‘embarassed.’

Thank you for an amazing night Dublin!

A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on

‘This one is for you, Wendy Williams. Girl down. I had a girl-down moment. Anyway, the audience was fantastic, and thank you for being forgiving and understanding. I promise to be upright the entire show next time,’ she said.

As you may be aware, Griffin is currently involved in feuds with both Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

She claimed that Cohen offered her cocaine on two occasions!

But what’s really worrying her close ones is that she might have been way too affected by losing her NYE gig after the controversial Donald Trump decapitation joke, and now she is having a breakdown.

