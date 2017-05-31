Kathy Griffin Fired From Her CNN NYE Special After Controversial Trump Joke

Kathy is going down! CNN fired Kathy Griffin from its New Year’s Eve Special after the comic posed for a photograph where the woman was holding a decapitated head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

The news organization was not happy about the photo, and we’re not surprised considering its gory nature!

Today, on the 31st of May, Wednesday, the network tweeted they had terminated their agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on the New Year’s Eve program.

Shortly before announcing Griffin’s resignation, CNN released a statement saying the images were “disgusting and offensive.”

The reaction among the network employees was nearly unanimous. Kathy’s future co-host, Anderson Cooper, said he was appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in.

He said it was “clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

How did the President respond? Donald, 70, took aim at the comedienne saying she should be ashamed of herself!

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The 70-year-old President wasn’t the only Trump to weigh in on the situation; Melania said the photo was “very disturbing.”

The First Lady claimed the world has enough atrocities happening every day and for someone to post a picture like this it makes her wonder of the “mental health of the person who did it.”

In Kathy’s defense, the stand-up comic evidently understands that her joke was not funny at all.

Griffin said, “I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction to these images. I’m a comic. I cross the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career; I will continue. I ask your forgiveness.”