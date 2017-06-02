FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
donald trump kathy griffin Robert De Niro melania trump dwayne johnson Billy Bush anthony weiner julian assange alec baldwin barron trump michelle obama stephen colbert Ethan Hawke barack obama barbra streisand ellen degeneres Emmanuel Macron hillary clinton David J. Garrow queen elizabeth ivanka trump
Home » Politics

Kathy Griffin Breaks Down At Trump Scandal Press Conference – Despite Death Threats She Will Not Be Silenced!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/02/2017
2
524 Views
1


kathy griffinSource: hollywoodreporter.com

Kathy Griffin’s attorney defended the woman by stating that comedians are allowed to be edgy. Today, the shamed comedienne and her lawyer Lisa Bloom held a press conference addressing the controversial Donald Trump decapitation image.

During the event, Griffing tearfully defended her actions.

The 56-year-old started crying hysterically after claiming that Donald Trump broke her following the incident and that she could not take his bullying anymore.

‘I do not think I will have a career after this…I was just like, ‘This is not right.’ Then I saw the tide turning, and I started to see what was really happening. There is a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me, and that is wrong,’ Griffin revealed.

Indeed, her current attitude concerning the scandal is completely different from her recent apology, in which she seemed remorseful.

It looks like the comedian had a revelation and discovered that she was not in the wrong after all.

As you may already know, Griffin posted a picture of herself holding a bloody mannequin head looking like Donald Trump, only to backtrack a few hours later after being swarmed by negative reactions.

In a video she posted on her Instagram, Griffin begged for forgiveness.

Kathy Griffin ended up being fired from CNN, where she had hosted New Year’s Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper for ten years.

In addition, Squatty Potty announced that the company cut ties with Griffin and that they dropped her from a big endorsement deal.

During today’s press conference Griffin seemed terrified that the President and the First Lady are trying to silence her and they are never going to stop until they had ruined her career forever.

Griffin also revealed that she receives constant very detailed and specific death threats and she fears for her life.

In the end, the comedian stated that the President is trying to come after the wrong person and that being inappropriate is her job as a comedian.

Griffin assured the press that she is going to make even more fun of Trump from now on – she is not going to be silenced!

Advertisement

What do you think of Griffin’s change in attitude? Do you think Donald Trump is really trying to ruin her?

Post Views: 524

Read more about donald trump kathy griffin

Advertisement

You may also like
An Unlikely Critic! Kim Kardashian Talks Gun Control In The United States
06/02/2017
Scarlett Johansson Addresses The Female Sexuality Stigma And Says That If You Have A Healthy Sexual Attitude, You Will End Up Labeled As Loose
06/02/2017
Robert De Niro Says America Is “A Tragic Dumbass Comedy” And It’s All Because Of “Blatantly Stupid” Donald Trump!
06/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Nicole Brown
06/02/2017 at 2:48 pm
Reply

Lmao hey it is what it is! I love it Kathy you keep doing what your doing! He is a jerk of a so called president!


Tee
06/02/2017 at 2:46 pm
Reply

he shouldn’t mess with other people he don’t want to come back to him what goes around comes around you don’t bother me I won’t bother you that’s Kathy Griffin’s attitude I am behind her 100% she’s allowed to say whatever she choose to this is a free country he don’t like other people making fun of him he don’t make fun of other people he tweets all these crazy things about people but he don’t want nobody to say anything about him and his family well you on the market for it it was okay for you to mess with President Obama and his family how do you think he felt when you was calling him none American he got kids treat other people like you want to be treated you didn’t mess with Snoop Dogg when he had a video with your face on it and they were shooting at it you know who to mess with she was an easy target you know who to mess with


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *