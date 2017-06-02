Kathy Griffin Breaks Down At Trump Scandal Press Conference – Despite Death Threats She Will Not Be Silenced!

Kathy Griffin’s attorney defended the woman by stating that comedians are allowed to be edgy. Today, the shamed comedienne and her lawyer Lisa Bloom held a press conference addressing the controversial Donald Trump decapitation image.

During the event, Griffing tearfully defended her actions.

The 56-year-old started crying hysterically after claiming that Donald Trump broke her following the incident and that she could not take his bullying anymore.

‘I do not think I will have a career after this…I was just like, ‘This is not right.’ Then I saw the tide turning, and I started to see what was really happening. There is a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me, and that is wrong,’ Griffin revealed.

Indeed, her current attitude concerning the scandal is completely different from her recent apology, in which she seemed remorseful.

It looks like the comedian had a revelation and discovered that she was not in the wrong after all.

As you may already know, Griffin posted a picture of herself holding a bloody mannequin head looking like Donald Trump, only to backtrack a few hours later after being swarmed by negative reactions.

In a video she posted on her Instagram, Griffin begged for forgiveness.

Kathy Griffin ended up being fired from CNN, where she had hosted New Year’s Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper for ten years.

In addition, Squatty Potty announced that the company cut ties with Griffin and that they dropped her from a big endorsement deal.

During today’s press conference Griffin seemed terrified that the President and the First Lady are trying to silence her and they are never going to stop until they had ruined her career forever.

Griffin also revealed that she receives constant very detailed and specific death threats and she fears for her life.

In the end, the comedian stated that the President is trying to come after the wrong person and that being inappropriate is her job as a comedian.

Griffin assured the press that she is going to make even more fun of Trump from now on – she is not going to be silenced!

What do you think of Griffin’s change in attitude? Do you think Donald Trump is really trying to ruin her?