FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
donald trump t.i. blac chyna justin bieber kenya moore blake shelton kylie jenner katy perry mackenzie standifer tamar braxton ciara bernice burgos kandi burruss Cardi B christina el moussa caitlyn jenner corinne olympios chelsea houska peggy sulahian jenelle evans jay leno Caitriona Balfe Lil Scrappy
Home » Entertainment

Kathy Griffin Announces World Tour Following Donald Trump Decapitation Scandal

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/27/2017
0
0


kathy griffinSource: vulture.com

Following an allegedly fake hacking announcement, the comedian took to social media today to announce her upcoming ‘Laugh Your Head Off’ tour. Griffin posted a video of her smiling and looking ready to take the mic on stage.

‘Are you ready for me to say some things that are so horrible I can never take them back?’ she asked in the footage, making reference to her Donald Trump decapitation scandal as well as other jokes that might have gone too far in the past.

The same Twitter video also shows the comedienne holding a globe in a similar way to how she holds the Donald Trump mannequin’s head in her controversial photo shoot.

In addition, her shirt and even hair are the same.

The only real difference aside from what she holds in the two pics is the fact that she is smiling in the new shot.

At the end of the promotional video she adds that nothing and no one is ‘off limits, not even him’ -obviously referring to the President.

As you certainly remember, Griffin got a lot of backlash for the decapitation shots and even lost her job as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve show alongside Anderson Cooper.

Some of her tour venues were also canceled because of the scandal.

During a press conference, Griffin broke down crying over the backlash, claiming Trump has won – he broke her when all she ever wanted was to make people laugh.

But now, the comedian seems to have recovered from the scandal and is ready to go back to her old humor.

Advertisement

The tour is set to start in October in Auckland, New Zealand.

Post Views: 0

Read more about donald trump kathy griffin

Advertisement

You may also like
The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing At Donald Trump Who Was Staring At The Solar Eclipse
08/21/2017
Bill Maher Says Steve Bannon Was A “Racist Eyesore” Following His Exit From The White House
08/19/2017
Steve Bannon Finished As White House Strategist
08/18/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *