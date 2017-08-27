Kathy Griffin Announces World Tour Following Donald Trump Decapitation Scandal

Following an allegedly fake hacking announcement, the comedian took to social media today to announce her upcoming ‘Laugh Your Head Off’ tour. Griffin posted a video of her smiling and looking ready to take the mic on stage.

‘Are you ready for me to say some things that are so horrible I can never take them back?’ she asked in the footage, making reference to her Donald Trump decapitation scandal as well as other jokes that might have gone too far in the past.

The "Laugh Your Head Off" World Tour. Tickets & Pre-Sale Info at https://t.co/zey0LOSPgE pic.twitter.com/Pcol9HKJzH — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 27, 2017

The same Twitter video also shows the comedienne holding a globe in a similar way to how she holds the Donald Trump mannequin’s head in her controversial photo shoot.

In addition, her shirt and even hair are the same.

The only real difference aside from what she holds in the two pics is the fact that she is smiling in the new shot.

At the end of the promotional video she adds that nothing and no one is ‘off limits, not even him’ -obviously referring to the President.

As you certainly remember, Griffin got a lot of backlash for the decapitation shots and even lost her job as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve show alongside Anderson Cooper.

Some of her tour venues were also canceled because of the scandal.

During a press conference, Griffin broke down crying over the backlash, claiming Trump has won – he broke her when all she ever wanted was to make people laugh.

But now, the comedian seems to have recovered from the scandal and is ready to go back to her old humor.

The tour is set to start in October in Auckland, New Zealand.