Kathy Griffin And Anderson Cooper Are No Longer Friends Due To Trump Beheaded Photo

Kathy Griffin lost a great deal due to her choice to photograph herself holding a beheaded and bloodied Donald Trump effigy, including her 17-year friendship with Anderson Cooper. The ostracized comedian spoke to The Cut about the fallout from the photo shoot and opened up about her decision to cut ties with Cooper.

The two had hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve for a decade and had maintained a close personal friendship. According to the Cut, Griffin chose to end the relationship after Cooper publicly tweeted about the controversy condemning Griffin’s actions before speaking to her first.

Griffin has reportedly lost millions due to the controversy and fallout and is embarking upon a European tour called “Laugh Your Head Off.”

At this point, it is unclear how long Griffin will find herself ostracized by U.S. audiences, and of course, she does have her share of loyal supporters. Many; however, felt that regardless of political perspectives, differences, and beliefs, the violent and graphic nature of the effigy crossed a dangerous line.

Exactly what it will take to endear Kathy Griffin to U.S. audiences again remains unclear. There’s great speculation that the way she handled the social media storm that followed the Trump effigy hurt her instead of helping. In the interview with the Cut, Griffin pointed out that she isn’t apologizing anymore.

Exclusive: My profile of @kathygriffin, covering everything from Trump to CNN to Anderson Cooper + where she is now. https://t.co/MLoQOtnSc5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 28, 2017

While some might find the reaction to the effigy enough to bow down and kiss the ring, Kathy Griffin isn’t giving in. She made her initial apology, was investigated by the Secret Service and has paid the price for the photo shoot in both her financial and personal life. Griffin has rescinded her apology.

Kathy Griffin Is Taking Back Her Apology For Posing With Severed Trump Head https://t.co/mXxmDnYYh7 pic.twitter.com/a7tzrPHpuq — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 29, 2017

Kathy Griffin made it clear she does not agree with President Trump and has no intention of toning down her outrage towards his administration or the free speech she has to criticize him. The issue the public has; however, extends beyond free speech. Many simply felt that Kathy Griffin had crossed the line from expressing free speech to condoning the murder and beheading of President Trump.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper didn’t hesitate very long before expressing his distaste for the photo. Whether he should have spoken to Griffin before speaking publicly is a matter of personal opinion. For Griffin; however, at a time when she was facing attacks on all sides, Cooper wasn’t there to support her or even speak to her before making a public statement.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Griffin received death threats following the Trump effigy showing that everyone is capable of promoting violence in this heated political climate. Griffin may not be apologizing, but hopefully, she’s realized that even freedom of speech has boundaries. Violence and even graphic, violent images are never the way to create peace.

Advertisement

What did you think about the Trump effigy? Did you agree with the majority of Americans that Kathy Griffin went too far? Are you surprised that she has rescinded her apology?