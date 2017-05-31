Kathy Griffin About Shocking Trump Decapitation Joke: “I Beg For Your Forgiveness”

Just a few hours after Kathy Griffin posted a distasteful and shocking picture of her holding a bleeding mannequin head looking like Donald Trump, the star decided to ask for forgiveness. After getting swarmed with hate and slammed over and over by both social media users and public personas, the woman backtracked and apologized for the “disturbing” photo.

Griffin took to social media to post a video of her addressing her mistake.

In the Twitter video, she admitted that “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people.”

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin stated in the video posted last night.

“I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I am a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, and then I cross it,” she went on.

Kathy Griffin realized that she has gone “too far” this time and made her it clear that she regrets her post.

Among the many celebrities and politicians who slammed Griffin for her shocking picture was also Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Hillary Clinton, Trump’s political rival during the presidential campaign.

Griffin said she understands how the image may be too disturbing and that “It was not funny.”

She also admitted that “I have made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness.”

In addition, Griffin promised to delete the problematic tweet. “Going to ask the photographer to take down the image.”

“I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong,” she ended up her video apology.

What do you think of the scandal? Did Griffin deserve so much hate for her post?