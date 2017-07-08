Kathryn Dennis Drops Huge Drug Bombshell Following Rehab

Is she finally coming clean? It looks like Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has decided to open up about what sent her to rehab in the first place.

Dennis sat down for the season four reunion, and that is when she had no choice but to spill everything to her co-stars about her month-long rehab stint in California last summer.

The 24-year-old yelled at Jennifer Snowden that her rehab program was for marijuana addiction.

Landon Clements called her pathetic!

‘You went to rehab for marijuana?’ asked host Andy Cohen shocked.

As fans of the hit reality show may already be aware, the woman went to rehab after the season three reunion.

At the time, Clements stated that while she was fighting for the custody of one-year-old St. Julien and three-year-old Kensie with Thomas Ravenel, she failed a drug test.

Things only got worse from there – Dennis accused Ravenel of using mushrooms as well as cocaine around their children.

Sadly enough for her, despite the accusations she made, Dennis was still forced to surrender custody to him in the settlement.

Now that she has completed her rehab, hopefully, the young star will manage to get her life together as she has been through a lot.

Advertisement

Are you shocked her drug of choice was marijuana? What do you think about how her co-stars reacted to the news?