Kathie Lee Gifford And Hoda Kotb Might Be Replaced By Megyn Kelly During Vacation

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will be on vacation for the upcoming days, and it is believed that Megyn Kelly might step in to replace them.

The news of Kelly being temporarily on TODAY has many at NBC panicking.

It has been confirmed that later this month, viewers of the morning talk show will not be seeing Gifford.

She had announced in 2016 that she would be traveling to Europe.

No, she did not land another gig elsewhere, she will be in England for her son, Cody’s graduation from his master’s program.

Gifford, 63, was asked to cancel her trip because another co-host is absent from the program.

Kotb is on maternity leave after breaking the news that she had adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy.

While Gifford is happy for the new mom, she is not changing her plans.

A source said: “Kathie Lee booked her time off months ago before Hoda told anyone she was adopting. She isn’t going to cut her vacation short.”

As for Kotb, 52, she is enjoying this amazing thing called motherhood and is bonding with her newborn, so there is no way she will get back to work early.

A close source explained: “She’s not going to leave her apartment without the baby, that is not going happen.”

NBC executives are thinking of asking former Fox News Channel anchor and political commentator Kelly to replace Gifford and Hoda Kotb as they are away spending time with their children.

The spy shared: “Maybe [producers] should call Megyn Kelly. These two have given everything to the show, and now they don’t even know if Megyn is going to replace them. They are sick of being treated this way, and are finally putting themselves first.”

If Kelly says no, it will be up to “inexperienced” Jenna Bush Hager to handle the 10 AM hour and NBC is not thrilled by that idea.