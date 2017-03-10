Kathie Lee Gifford And Hoda Kotb Leave The Today Show Amid Megyn Kelly Drama

As it turns out, the hosts are not going to just take it!

According to new reports, both Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb have taken a break from their hosting jobs on the Today show this month and there are no explicit plans to return any time soon.

As fans may already know, 52 years old Kotb is currently on maternity leave following her adopting an adorable baby girl by the name of Haley Joy.

Meanwhile, 63 years old Gifford is apparently on break because she decided to go to the UK for two weeks in order to celebrate properly her 26 years old son Cody’s graduation from his master’s program.

In the absence of the two hosts, the Today producers have been panicking that the “inexperienced” Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-hosts will not be able to fill their spots right and handle the 10 AM show.

They even begged the two women to come back but Gifford and Kotb have refused to give up their personal plans.

“Kathie Lee booked her time off months ago, before Hoda told anyone she was adopting. She isn’t going to cut her vacation short,” a trusty insider revealed.

Furthermore, it looks like Kotb is in heaven because of her little sunshine. She is truly enjoying the baby’s first few weeks at home.

“She’s not going to leave her apartment without the baby,” one insider claimed.

With that being said, it is safe to say that neither Kotb nor Gifford feel in any way guilty over ditching the show.

“Maybe [producers] should call Megyn Kelly,” the source stated.

“These two have given everything to the show, and now they don’t even know if Megyn is going to replace them. They are sick of being treated this way, and are finally putting themselves first.”