Kathie Lee Gifford And Hoda Kotb Furious At Megyn Kelly For Ruining Their Ratings As Well Along With Hers – Gifford To Execs: ‘I Told You So!’

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb’s segment on the Today show has gone 8% down ever since Megyn Kelly joined the show. It has to be noted that, not only are Megyn’s ratings really bad but Gifford and Kotb’s show has also taken a hit because of her.

Since the ex Fox News star got hired by NBC and became the network’s lead-in, Kotb and Gifford have also been losing audience members, one insider on set revealed.

How are the two women handling it?

Apparently, while both are ‘peeved,’ Hoda has decided to take the high road.

But that cannot be said about Gifford as well – ‘Hoda’s being a team player and a political animal to survive all the internal politics of The Today Show. But Kathie Lee’s having none of it!’ the spy dished.

The source explained that Kathie Lee is simply ‘livid’ Megyn Kelly’s ratings drama has also been affecting her job as well and likes to rub it in the execs’ faces as much as she can, saying: ‘I told you so!’

As you may be aware, Megyn Kelly is contractually set to receive no less than $69 million for all of the three years she will be working at NBC.

That being said, some execs that were not involved in her hiring process, as well as co-stars, are fuming!

Advertisement

Another source has previously stated that Kelly’s salary is not only ‘obscene’ and not deserved but also a huge ‘slap in the face’ to veteran NBC stars such as Matt Lauer and Jimmy Fallon who only earn a reported $25 million and $15 million per year respectively.