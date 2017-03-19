Katherine Kelly Lang Shares ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers About Brooke Logan And Ridge Forrester Wedding With Fans

Katherine Kelly Lang, best known for the role of Brooke Logan, has been using Twitter to give fans of “The Bold and the Beautiful” loads of spoilers and previews of upcoming episodes.

As lovers of the CBS daytime soap opera already know, Lang’s iconic character, Brooke Logan, is set to marry her fictional husband, Ridge Forrester, played by Thorsten Kaye, yet again in an upcoming installment.

Mrs. Lang, who has been part of “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 1987, revealed that the television wedding would be filmed in Australia.

Fans are wondering, will it be a beach affair?

This weekend, the California beauty with many cast members and crew of the beloved series flew to “the land Down Under” to start filming the much-anticipated episode.

The “Desperate Lives and The Night Stalker” star posted a photo where she could be seen with a big smile at the airport boarding a flight to Australia.

She captioned the photo to invite fans to enjoy the trip with her.

The mom of three wrote: “Come on this wild ride of intrigue w/ @Qantas! I hope everyone enjoyed today’s episode of @BandB_CBS heading to Oz.”

She later shared several pictures of herself in a beautify green and white dress in front of the opera house in Sydney where she wished her followers a Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Lang, who is celebrating “The Bold and the Beautiful”‘s 30th anniversary, shared: “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Are u wearing green today? @KKLKaftans #kklkaftans #kellyskloset @tvsn #sydneyoperahouse.”

Talking to an Australian publication, Brooke Logan, well we mean, Lang was asked, will the marriage last?

The Daytime Emmy Award actress, who appeared uncertain of the romance, told The Daily Telegraph: “She’s engaged to Ridge again, and we’re supposed to be going to get married in Australia, but we’ll have to see what happens.”

The 55-year-old actress was asked, who of her leading men did she love playing opposite of the most?

She picked co-stars, Ronn Moss and Thorsten Kaye.