Katherine Heigl Welcomes New Baby With Husband Josh Kelley

Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley have welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

Joshua Bishop was born December 20th, a representative of the couple confirmed to People.

The former star of’ Grey’s Anatomy’ announced the surprise pregnancy in a post on her blog ‘Those Heavenly Days’ in June.

“Since I had never been pregnant and as my gynecologist reminded me last year, I am at an advanced age, I was not sure that pregnancy was even possible,” she wrote. “It was totally unexpected but nevertheless a delight … The whole thing about pregnancy is new to me, but the joy of having a baby is not. ”

Heigl and Kelley are the adoptive parents of Naleigh, an 8-year-old girl from South Korea, and Adalaide, 4 years old.

Happy New Years Eve from the Kelley girls! Here's to a spectacular, joyful abundant 2017 for all! 🎉👏😘 A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:33pm PST

The 38-year-old actress said she enjoyed her cravings, explaining she was addicted to fast food and donuts.

“Oh yes, I still have a plethora of donuts in very nice pink boxes, and I can not stop thinking about them.”

Little Joshua is perhaps not the last baby for the couple. In 2012 the actress said she would like to have four children.

“We were considering adoption again, fostering, or pregnancy if possible.”

For now, however she will devote her time to her two daughters and little Joshua. Congrats to mom and dad!