Katherine Heigl Speaks About Her Adopted Family!

Katherine Heigl adores her family! A few days after Heigl posted a picture of her three children on Instagram, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight her experience adopting two of her three kids.

“When you’re a kid and growing up and you’re like, ‘I’m going to get married someday and have a family,’ I knew for certain that I wanted to adopt from Korea,” the actress, 38-years-old, referring to her adopted daughter, Naleigh, from South Korea in 2009.

The Knocked Up star and her husband of 10 years, singer Josh Kelley, also adopted another daughter named Adelaide from Louisiana in 2012! The star said she never would’ve thought she would adopt a child from her own country, but it happened gracefully, and she appreciates the privilege.

Last year in December of 2016, Heigl and Kelley welcomed their new addition to the family when the former Grey’s Anatomy star gave birth to their baby boy Joshua. Joshua is the first non-adopted baby in the family.

Heigel is very happy about her family. She said that everything in her family is so much better than she thought it would have been and she is incredibly grateful for what she has been given.

The Killers star had a tumultuous career in the last couple of years. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she claimed she would’ve done things differently in the past.

When the actress accepted an Emmy Award for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, Katherine criticized the writer of the popular show saying she didn’t feel she deserved the Emmy considering the quality of the screenwriter’s work.

According to Heigl, she had to undergo therapy for the stress she was put under due to all of the criticism she faced from the media.

It looks like Katherine has become a lot happier since those days!