Katherine Heigl And Husband On The Brink Of Divorce Following ‘Doubt’ Cancelation

Sadly for actress Katherine Heigl, her newest TV show, ‘Doubt’ was canceled after just two episodes! Now, the star’s close friends are very worried that her issues with work might affect her personal life as well and especially her marriage!

Heigl married musician Josh Kelley back in 2007 and according to an insider, she “was banking on bouncing back big with Doubt,” and her husband was just as excited to cash in.

“Josh was thrilled to play house husband and have Katherine working long hours again. Their marriage has always thrived when Katherine is busy and Josh is holding down the fort,” explained the source.

However, their plans did not turn out as expected because Katherine Heigl’s new show flopped immediately. Although she did everything she could to have a successful career, even going so far as to return to the set of the show just after she gave birth to her third child, Josh Jr., her efforts were for nothing in the end.

As fans of the beautiful actress may already know, she shot to fame after starring in Grey’s Anatomy.

Ever since then, not only did her projects flop but she also got the reputation of a diva behind the scenes because of her outrageous requirements.

“Katherine has been in an especially foul mood since Doubt’s cancellation. She has a wicked temper and takes it out on Josh,” the trusty source explained.

Despite the source’s claims, a representative for the diva stated that Heigl and Kelley’s marriage is still going strong.

On the other hand, the insider insisted that “They’ve been ­bickering nonstop lately and friends are wondering if Katherine’s latest career setback could wreck their marriage once and for all.”

The couple has two adopted daughters, 8-year-old Naleigh, and 4-year-old Adalaide, as well as one biological son, Josh Jr.

Advertisement

“Josh was breathing a sigh of relief, believing Doubt and their son were marriage-savers. But the honeymoon is definitely over now,” stressed the insider.