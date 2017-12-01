Katharine McPhee And Much Older David Foster Are An Item: Photos Of The Two Kissing Surface

This rumor looks like it was just confirmed. Famed music producer David Foster and singer/actress Katharine McPhee were seen locking lips as they left lunch on November 30th.

The two were spotted outside of Italian restaurant E Baldi in Beverly Hills where they shared a smooch and Foster was also seen with his arms around McPhee.

Since earlier this year, there have been rumblings that what these two had was much more than a business relationship. One source says that McPhee is completely smitten with Foster and that he’s incredibly charming and engaging which she’s drawn to.

Speculation regarding this couple has been circulating since the end of Foster’s marriage to Yolanda Hadid, who is the mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid. The age difference is substantial between the two and was one of the most mentioned aspects some have questioned about the twosome. Foster is 68 years old to McPhee’s 33.

Older men dating younger women is nothing new, but this particular age difference has some raising their brows suspiciously. Not only that, but McPhee has known Foster for quite some time through specific channels because of her career.

He’s mentored her in several ways as someone with deep connections within the entertainment industry, he actually knew her and worked with her way back in 2006 when she was on American Idol.

Their history spans quite a bit of time, so much so that some question whether or not they were having an affair during either one of their marriages. McPhee was divorced in 2016 and Foster’s divorce was finalized just a month ago.

When they were still denying the rumors, McPhee was asked about the producer and she had a glowing compliment for the nearly 70-year-old man. McPhee told Health magazine, “We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time. I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person.”

Some friend, it seems.

Just before that, McPhee was answering a similar question regarding the state of her relationship with Foster and she was very direct about their importance to one another and not really caring what other people think.