Kate Winslet Opens Up About Potentially Working With Leonardo DiCaprio Again

In an interview with E! News, Kate Winslet opened up about her new role in The Mountain Between Us, as well as whether or not she will work again with Leonardo DiCaprio. In her new movie, Kate plays a woman whose plane crashes into a mountain and her and a co-star have to survive the elements together.

Her new film is similar to Titanic, in the sense that a lot of the scenes in the infamous movie with DiCaprio were shot in cold weather.

However, there were some fundamental differences.

She claimed, “this was much harder than Titanic because we were at 10,000 feet and it was -38 degrees Celsius.”

When asked if the movie reminded her of the 1997 smash hit, she said, “I had Titanic flashbacks. How could I not? Freezing old. Me falling into that cold water.”

She went on to say it was certainly reminiscent of her experiences with Leo twenty years ago.

As for Leo and Kate’s relationship: apparently, she has talked to him lately.

She said, “we did speak before filming, and he did tell me, ‘Oh my God, you are crazy. It’s going to be cold. Do you honestly know what you are sending yourself up for?'”

According to Kate, she would send him little snap chats and photo’s of her saying, “think of you,” as she lay in the snow covered ice.

And will we ever see the legendary co-stars again in a movie in the future?

Kate revealed nothing is waiting in the queue currently, but she can’t cross anything off the list just yet.

“At the moment, no. There’s nothing that Leo and I have planned. But, as always I would love to work with him again one day but who knows? It might not happen until we’re seventy.” We hope to see that movie someday!