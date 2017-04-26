Kate Walsh Thinks ’13 Reasons Why’ Should Be “Mandatory In Schools!”

13 Reasons Why is the latest Netflix show that talks about delicate issues like bullying, mental health, rape and even suicide. It is only natural that the first season brought along many controversies about the message it actually manages to get across.

The series is based on the 2007 book by Jay Asher and tells the story of Hannah Baker, a high school student who commits suicide and leaves behind 13 tapes dedicated to the people who ultimately pushed her to end her life.

The reviews have been mixed, as the show sheds some light on many issues of great importance that are rarely tackled on TV.

While some experts claim the show “glamorizes” suicide, others think it brings awareness about what teens have to go through in high school.

“Facing these issues head-on — talking about them, being open about them — will always be our best defense against losing another life,” writer Nic Sheff stated. “I’m proud to be a part of a television series that is forcing us to have these conversations because silence really does equal death.”

Star Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah’s mother agrees with Sheff that the show does more good than bad.

She thinks the hard to watch scenes like the rape and suicide ones were done perfectly and they were not romanticized in any way.

She went on to state that 13 Reasons Why should be “mandatory in schools,” so students can learn and openly discuss the issues many have to face on a daily basis.

They don’t have to be taboo anymore as communication is the key.

Are you a fan of 13 Reasons Why? Do you agree with Kate that the show is a great discussion starter on delicate issues?