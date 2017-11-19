Kate Upton Shows Off Her ‘Hot Date’ Justin Verlander – Claims They Almost Missed Their Own Wedding!

Last night, Kate Upton and her significant other Justin Verlander went for a date in New York, and they also got all glammed up for Night of Too Many Stars, which is a charitable event that raises money for autism programs. The beautiful woman looked stunning in her two-tone dress that had a silver top and black bottom.

Meanwhile, Verlander looked dapper in a dark blue suit.

Before the newlyweds headed out the door, the Sports Illustrated model also took to social media to share a photo and to gush about her new hubby.

‘Off to #nightoftoomanystars @nextforautism with my hot date!’ she wrote in the caption.

Off to #nightoftoomanystars @nextforautism with my hot date! @justinverlander #harleycreepin A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

The happy couple stopped by Saturday Night Live where their fellow Detroiter Eminem performed.

‘Wow!!! So bada** watching @eminem kill it last night at @nbcsnl,’ Verlander captioned the snap of him and the rapper.

As you may already be aware, Upton and Verlander got married in Italy earlier in the month, shortly after the Houston Astros pitcher also managed to win the World Series!

During their appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the pair revealed that because of the huge game, they actually almost missed their own wedding!

‘There is only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans. It is not the World Series; it is going to game seven of the world series.’

‘Guess where we went. Everybody was in Italy; everyone was at the venue. We had an event that night, and everyone is texting us like, ‘Your wedding is so pretty, wish you were here,’’ Upton jumped in.

Verlander joked that they got to their wedding – via Facetime!

The in love pair made it to Italy for their big day in the end, and we couldn’t be happier for them!