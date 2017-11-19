FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie Justin Verlander bill cosby michelle pfeiffer catherine zeta-jones Russell Simmons kristen stewart camilla parker bowles gal gadot Keri Claussen Khalighi tyrese gibson Ann Wedgeworth alexis ohanian alex rodriguez brett ratner brad pitt Annabella Sciorra beyonce meghan markle Aurora Perrineau Jesse Jackson lisa bloom corey feldman
Home » Hollywood

Kate Upton Shows Off Her ‘Hot Date’ Justin Verlander – Claims They Almost Missed Their Own Wedding!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/19/2017
0
206 Views
0


kate justinSource: chron.com

Last night, Kate Upton and her significant other Justin Verlander went for a date in New York, and they also got all glammed up for Night of Too Many Stars, which is a charitable event that raises money for autism programs. The beautiful woman looked stunning in her two-tone dress that had a silver top and black bottom.

Meanwhile, Verlander looked dapper in a dark blue suit.

Before the newlyweds headed out the door, the Sports Illustrated model also took to social media to share a photo and to gush about her new hubby.

‘Off to #nightoftoomanystars @nextforautism with my hot date!’ she wrote in the caption.

Off to #nightoftoomanystars @nextforautism with my hot date! @justinverlander #harleycreepin

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

The happy couple stopped by Saturday Night Live where their fellow Detroiter Eminem performed.

‘Wow!!! So bada** watching @eminem kill it last night at @nbcsnl,’ Verlander captioned the snap of him and the rapper.

As you may already be aware, Upton and Verlander got married in Italy earlier in the month, shortly after the Houston Astros pitcher also managed to win the World Series!

During their appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the pair revealed that because of the huge game, they actually almost missed their own wedding!

‘There is only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans. It is not the World Series; it is going to game seven of the world series.’

‘Guess where we went. Everybody was in Italy; everyone was at the venue. We had an event that night, and everyone is texting us like, ‘Your wedding is so pretty, wish you were here,’’ Upton jumped in.

Verlander joked that they got to their wedding – via Facetime!

Advertisement

The in love pair made it to Italy for their big day in the end, and we couldn’t be happier for them!

Post Views: 206

Read more about Justin Verlander Kate Upton

Advertisement

You may also like
Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Post The First Pics From Their Italy Wedding – Check Out The Gorgeous Photos!
11/06/2017
Kate Upton Ties The Knot With World Series Champion S.O. Justin Verlander In Italy!
11/04/2017
Kate Upton Says Neither Kanye West Or Jay-Z Are Attractive
08/02/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *