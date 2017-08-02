Kate Upton Says Neither Kanye West Or Jay-Z Are Attractive

No love for Jay and Kanye! Kate Upton told the late-night host, Andy Cohen, that she simply is not into Kanye West or Jay-Z during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, August the 1st.

Upton, who is 25-years-old, agreed to play a game on the show.

It was titled, “Who’s! More! Sexy!”

It’s a game show in the series that pits male celebrities against one another.

However, Kate was not fond of two of the contestants she was presented with.

At first, she was able to answer each question with ease, but when she got to the two rappers, she slowed down her speech considerably.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

When she was given those two options, she responded with, “neither.”

Cohen, 49, was very surprised by the remarks.

He said, “neither? Okay! Beehive goes crazy on Kate. Her Twitter is @KateUpton…just kidding.”

family first. @iamkimwest A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on Jul 25, 2015 at 1:46am PDT

It was all light-hearted fun on the show.

However, there has been friction between the Other Woman actress and the Kardashian clan.

As previously reported, Upton was all over the headlines in 2016 when she posted a Snapchat selfie that suggested that all of the reality stars have plastic surgery.

When writing on her selfie, she wrote, “I look like a Kardashian, nose job and all.”

Kim has denied surgery rumors, despite her bottom becoming increasingly larger as the years have gone on.

Advertisement

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star previously wrote, “I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE. I worked so hard to train myself to eat right & healthy, I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me, but I did it!!! I’m so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports!”