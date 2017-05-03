Kate Upton Reveals Details On Her New Wedding And Why Her Fiancé Will Hate It!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are tying the knot! They revealed the news back in January that they were planning to marry and were ready to party hard after their wedding.

The couple started their relationship four years ago and got engaged in 2016.

Upton rocked her engagement ring publicly at the 2016 Met Gala shortly before the couple bought a $5.25 million home together.

It looks like all is well for Mr. Verlander except for one thing. Kate plans to have a lot of flowers, and her fiancé is wildly allergic.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model explained, “I don’t what kind of florals I will have for the wedding day yet. I just know I want a lot of flowers. And I know I want the petals already down by the time my niece, who will be my flower girl, walks down the aisle.”

She went on to say her fiancé might not be too thrilled with the decorative elements.

“Justin has terrible allergies. He will have to take an allergy pill!”

Despite the one caveat to the celebrity couple getting married, the Detroit Tigers pitcher seems to be on board with every other detail of the ceremony.

The model said they wanted a medium-sized wedding with around 150 attendees.

In an interview in January, at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Utah Upton told they were getting married, and she really wanted to go to Mexico and drink tequila!

She said, “I really want to go to Mexico and have so much tequila!”

When the inevitable hangover comes the next day she said “a nice tequila, no sugar,” would do.

Maybe Kate will get her wedding in Mexico as she always wanted.