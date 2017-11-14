Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, admitted to physically assaulting his wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith, on the 14th of November. According to reports, Gary hit his wife while they were both drunk outside of his home.

The British Broadcasting Corporation revealed that the couple argued in the back of a taxi ending with Gary punching her in the side of her face. The incident took place shortly after arriving home.

The assault caused Julie-Ann to hit the ground, and she laid there with her eyes closed for around 15 seconds. When the taxi driver confronted Gary, he became irate, and Julie-Ann told the driver to call the cops.

During today’s visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre, The Duchess saw the facilities which support local parents and young children, and learnt more about Family Action's perinatal mental health services which operate nationwide. The Duchess also heard some of the personal experiences from parents who have benefited from the charity's support. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:16am PST

In a report from The Evening Standard, the publication alleges the incident took place on the 13th of October and the prosecutor of the case, Kate Shilton, described the altercation in detail.

During the taxi ride, Mr. Goldsmith and Julie-Ann began shouting at one another after they had been drinking together the entire evening.

Mrs. Goldsmith doesn’t remember how it happened, but Gary punched her in the face which knocked her straight to the floor including her head which bounced on the ground. On the 21st of November, Gary will receive his sentence after he was released on bail.

On the same day the police took Gary to the police station, the Duchess visited a group of children at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London, where a six-year-old girl gave her a bouquet of flowers. It appears as though Gary and his niece, Kate Middleton, are diametrically opposed to one another especially regarding character.