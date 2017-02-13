Kate Middleton’s Skeletal Frame At The BAFTAs Worries Fans

Kate Middleton keeps on making people worry with her skinny figure.

On Sunday night, the duchess appeared with husband Prince William at the 70th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London and shocked everyone once again with her ever dropping weight that left her looking like a skeleton.

Kate Middleton wore a black print, tiered, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown for the British film awards show and the dress did not help at all with hiding her huge, unhealthy weight loss.

Despite the fact that she appeared to be cheerful and in her element on the red carpet, her thin frame made her seem fragile and sickly.

At the Sunday event, the royal beauty wore her long dark hair pulled back in a loose chignon as she also showed off a dazzling diamond bracelet and chandelier-style earrings.

Middleton, along with her husband, Prince William arrived fashionably late and fans cheered them on outside the Royal Albert Hall.

The first time fans began to worry about her health was last summer when she showed up at Wimbledon in a yellow dress that displayed her skinny legs.

According to sources, members of the academy thought Kate would outshine the BAFTA nominees on Sunday, but as it turns out, she’s getting attention for a whole different reason.

Some sources speculated last summer the royal wife only weighed no more than 99 pounds. That is very unhealthy and it puts her life in danger.

Middleton’s appearance during a run recently raised eyebrows. Although the royal wife was all smiles on the runway, her legs looked like they could barely hold her up.

Do you think Kate Middleton needs help?

Tell us in the comment section down bellow.