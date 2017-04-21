Kate Middleton Wishes Prince William Was More Like His Brother Prince Harry

It is a well-documented fact, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are very close and supportive of each other, now, the world is learning she wished Prince William was more like his little brother.

A few days ago, Middleton made an appearance at the Heads Together mental health campaign event. She spoke to several runners of the London Marathon and talked about Prince Harry’s recent surprising interview where he got extremely personal.

Harry said his mother’s death when he was just a child affected his life in many ways. Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 when Harry was only 12 years of age.

The prince said he was “very close to a complete breakdown” many times in his life and wanted to turn violence to cope with his pain and suffering.

He explained: “I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well. I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

After being caught drinking and baring all in Las Vegas, he decided to get help.

Prince Harry revealed he has been seeing mental health experts to help him deal with his issues and took up boxing to cope with the pain and emptiness. Many called Harry’s confession “brave and poignant.”

At the event, Middleton praised Prince Harry and called him a hero for sharing his story with the world and for seeking help.

She told the runners: “We all felt there was very much a campaign to get everyone talking and have these conversations, (so) we’ve got to do the same, you know, do the same – so he’s been brilliant.”

Advertisement

A source close to the Royal family said Middleton hopes her husband would be more honest and open about his past trauma caused by the loss of his mother and the divorce of his parents.