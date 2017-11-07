FREE NEWSLETTER
Kate Middleton Wears Lace Dress At Gala That Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump – See The Photo Here!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/07/2017
kate middleonSource: etonline.com

The expectant British royal family member Kate Middleton looked absolutely lovely in lace and thanks to her form-fitting black dress we were also able to see her still small baby bump. Kate wore the stunning clothing item today at Kensington Palace where the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families took place.

The woman made sure to accessorize in a simple and classy way, adding some delicate diamond jewelry that complimented her look perfectly.

What also made her whole style come together was her hair that fell in soft waves over her shoulders.

The dress Kate wore highlighted her growing bump.

kate middleonSource: etonline.com

As those who keep up with the Royals are undoubtedly aware, Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child.

They announced the unexpected pregnancy back in September.

The news was met with both positivity and well-wishes but also with a lot of hate.

Just last month, the Palace also made everyone know that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third addition to the family is set to arrive in April of the upcoming year.

The gender of the new royal baby is yet to be known.

