Kate Middleton Was Partying With Pippa In France When Prince William Got Caught In Switzerland

Kate Middleton and Prince William are partying miles away from each other which has many wondering about those pesky trouble in paradise rumors that are crawling on the Internet and in British tabloids.

A source close to the royal family has revealed that the week Prince William was partying and apparently making a fool of himself at a club in Switzerland with a flamboyant Australian model named Sophie Jean Taylor and dancing to Pharrell Williams’ hit song, “Happy” – his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was in France having the time of her life.

It has been confirmed that Kate was celebrating Pippa Middleton’s hen which is the equivalent of a bachelorette party in America with a large entourage in Meribel, France.

Kate and Pippa were apparently accompanied by their parents – Carole and Michael Middleton – their brother, James, and his girlfriend, Donna Air.

Kate’s little sister is engaged to James Matthews, a hedge fund millionaire and former racing driver.

The couple will get married on Saturday, May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire – it is being called the wedding of the year.

An insider told The Sun: “Pippa loves skiing so it was her first choice for a hen weekend. They stayed in a really exclusive catered chalet with maids and chef, who ensured that they were totally spoilt.”

The spy went on to add that the clan was showered with fancy gifts and had a ball.

The tipster went on to say: “The owners also wanted to impress their royal guests so the girls were showered with gifts. They were given Swatch watches, Ugg slippers, leather-bound notebooks and bespoke fragrances. It was a very small, private party and they had an amazing time.”

With the crème de la crème of London attending the wedding, Kate reportedly plans to monitor what Prince William is drinking, so he does not embarrass her again.