Kate Middleton Stuns In Orange Suit At Charity Event, Says Motherhood Has Been A ‘Huge Challenge’

Kate Middleton is talking about the challenges of motherhood and raising a family as the media keeps pushing the pregnancy rumors.

The unsubstantiated baby rumors come as Duchess Kate made her first public appearance since the UK terrorist attack perpetrated by Khalid Masood.

This morning, a smiling Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a bright orange skirt suit attended an event sponsored by the Heads Together campaign at a Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in London.

At the gathering, which focused on maternal mental health, Kate spoke about her experience of motherhood and confessed there are good and bad days.

The wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, told the crowd: “Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge – even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not.”

This week, Star magazine dropped the bombshell that Middleton 35, is pregnant with her and Prince William’s 3rd royal baby.

The parents of Prince George, three, and 22-month-old Princess Charlotte are said to be ecstatic to add to their family.

A source spoke to the publication and said that Middleton’s pregnancy news was announced to Queen Elizabeth by Prince George in the cutest manner.

The spy shared: “It ended up being incredibly sweet. George approached his great-grandmother and exclaimed that he had a secret to share. The room went quiet when he said that ‘mummy has a new bubby in her tummy!’”

The Queen was thrilled by the news and called for a celebration. The source added: “She was delightedly hugging Kate, who was beaming from ear to ear.”

Middleton’s pregnancy announcement allegedly helped with the anger and disappointment with William’s scandalous ski trip.

The spy shared: “William knew that as soon as he returned to England, he’d be in for a serious scolding. He was on his way back and getting ready to face the music, but it’s no surprise that all was forgiven and forgotten following George’s absolutely adorable announcement.”

It is very hard to know if Middleton is truly pregnant.

It is a known fact that famous women go to great lengths to keep such a private event secret until they feel ready to share it with the rest of the world.