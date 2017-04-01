FREE NEWSLETTER
Kate Middleton Stuns In $32K Green Outfit Amid Wild Couples Therapy Rumor With Prince William

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/01/2017
Kate Middleton Green DressCredit: WENN

Kate Middleton dazzled in a green dress and jewelry amid rumors that she is trying to get Prince William to attend couples therapy to deal with their relationship issues.

This week, all eyes were on Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as she attended the 2017 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England.

At the fancy soirée, Middleton was spotted mingling with Alexa Chung, “Gone Girl” star Rosamund Pike, and Arizona Muse before having a long conversation with parents who were at the gala.

Architect Richard Found and his wife, Jane Suitor, an art consultant and collector, told the media that the Duchess opened up about the “great school” Prince Goerge will be attending in the fall.

Mr. Found said: “We were chatting about Thomas’s; the school George will be going to. We’re parents there as well. She just said, ‘I may see you at the school gates.'”

Many honestly believe that she made an impression with her choice of wardrobe at the fundraising gala.

The 35-year-old wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is known for being a thrifty princess, so many were somewhat baffled by the pricey tag of her outfit.

The mother of two wore a green $11,000 lace dress with long sleeves created by London-based designer Temperley

Mrs. Middleton completed the look with a pair of ruby and citrine earrings by Kiki McDonough valued at $14,000 and gold shoes and clutch from Wilbur & Gussie – another British designer.

The $32,000 outfit is believed to be the most expensive attire Middleton has ever worn.

In other Duchess Kate news, rumors claimed that she is hoping the future King of England will seek professional help after his scandalous ski trip with some of his friends to the Swiss Alps.

A source told Vanity Fair that Kate is “less than pleased” by Will’s conduct and added: “It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics. She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting.”

Do you think William went too far during his little vacation in the Alps?

