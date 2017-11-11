Kate Middleton Shows Off Small Baby Bump In Chic Coat During Festival Of Remembrance

The royal’s pregnancy fashion continues to be pretty impressive! Kate Middleton covered up her still small baby bump with a gorgeous black velvet coat while in attendance at the Royal Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.

The chic Catherine Walker and Co Caressa dress coat also featured silver Swarovski buttons as well as glass and jet ones.

Kate made the look complete with her black pumps and her red paper poppy she had to honor fallen troops.

The mother of three to be was seated right next to Queen Elizabeth at the event.

The Queen and Prince Philip were also dressed in black.

Meanwhile, Kate’s husband, William and his younger brother Harry were attending the Wales v. Australia Autumn International rugby match that took place at the Principality Stadium.

Middleton announced her third pregnancy back in September and is reportedly due in April.

Kate and William are already the parents of 2-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince George.