Kate Middleton On Motherhood: Sometimes It Makes You Lonely And Isolated

Kate Middleton has struggled with motherhood in the past. The British Royal opened up about being a mom during an event at the Global Academy in London on the 20th of April. The Duchess Of Cambridge shares two children George and Charlotte with Prince William.

The British heir said to a young girl, “it is lonely at times. You do feel quite isolated. But actually, so many mothers are going through exactly what you’re going through. But it’s brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out.”

She spoke to 16-year-old Oliver Monger about having a voice and having the courage to speak up.

Oliver said, “I’ve not really had a problem I’ve needed to talk to someone about, but meeting you is a new thing. I don’t really know how to speak to someone so high. I’m quite shy.”

Middleton assured him that she is quite shy as well, so there is no reason to be afraid. This news comes after Prince Harry revealed he sought out treatment and therapy regarding his mother’s death in 1997.

Harry said at a conference that he would often “stick his head in the sand” in regards to his mother and would avoid thinking about it as much as he could.

In the end, he realized there is nothing he can do to bring her back, and for that reason, he stifled his emotions.

He went on to explain he became close to a complete breakdown following the death of Diana due to the grief he suffered. The media misinformation and misconceptions had an effect on his grieving process.

At the Global Academy event, William said what makes a person strong is the ability to speak out when they are struggling emotionally with a problem.