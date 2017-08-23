Kate Middleton Might Be Pregnant With Her Third Child After Hospital Trip: Is Prince William Excited?

Is Kate Middleton pregnant? Is there another royal baby due for 2017?

The world seems to think that Prince William and his wife, Kate, have a bun in the oven after reports surfaced claiming that the mother of two was rushed to a London hospital last week.

Moreover, it is a well-known fact that the Duchess was hospitalized while she was expecting Charlotte and George.

Kate Middleton like millions of women all over the world suffers from what is commonly known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

According to health experts, the condition is defined as follows: “An extreme form of morning sickness that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.”

This can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

During the two pregnancies, Kate was treated by doctors at Kensington Palace and went on to give birth to healthy babies.

According to Woman’s Day, the mother of two was released after 24 hours in observation.

A source told the Australian publication: “She was doing much better towards the end of last week, and it is believed Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, stepped in to help her take care of kids Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.”

The news of Kate’s hospitalization surfaced just weeks after several media outlets in America and England claimed the couple was feuding over baby number 3.

The 35-year-old royal surprised many as she was speaking at an event in Warsaw, Poland in mid-July by stating she would love to have more kids.

According to reporters traveling with the duo, Kate turned to William and said: “We will just have to have more babies!”

Sources claimed William was not pleased with the very public remark.

An insider stated that William already has his hands full with his son and daughter and is not interested in having more children.

The person explained: “Tension has been simmering for some time. It came to the surface under the pressure of a royal tour. Coming from a family of three herself, [Kate] thinks it is the perfect number. [William’s] quite happy with a boy and a girl.”

The source went on to say that William is surprised by the amount of work fatherhood entails.

The tipster revealed: “After all, George and Charlotte are active youngsters, as they are both at ages where they cannot sit still, so they run around all over the place.[William and Kate] are determined to be hands-on parents, so there’s never a quiet moment.”

Royal author Phil Dampier spoke to Life & Style and stated that the lovebirds have fought over the delicate manner.

He told the publication: “When I spoke to Kate at a reception about 18 months ago, she jokingly said, ‘If I got pregnant again now, I think William would be out the door!’”

Advertisement

Do you think Kate is pregnant?