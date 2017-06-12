FREE NEWSLETTER
Kate Middleton Made A Surprise Visit To The London Bridge Attack Victims

Ron Collins Posted On 06/12/2017
Kate MiddletonSource: Healthy Minds Canada

Kate Middleton made a surprise visit on Monday at the King’s College Hospital where she showed her support for those injured in the London Bridge attack. At the hospital, Middleton met with six patients as well as the doctors and nurses who are taking care of the injured victims.

The attack resulted in 8 tragic deaths, and 48 people were also injured on June the 3rd.

Lynne Watkins-Hulme who is a nurse on duty at the time of Middleton’s visit had this to say, ‘What was really noticeable on Saturday night was the amount of female patients that were involved.’

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to the hospital’s chief executive and was provided with further details about the situation.

She also spoke with Dr. Malcolm Tunnicliff who is the hospital’s director of emergency medicine.

During the conversation, the director had this to say about the situation, ‘We are one of the busiest hospitals in western Europe for dealing with penetrating injuries, but it was the volume and it is usually young men that stab each other, and there were quite a lot of ladies who were stabbed.’

The hospital was very pleased with Kate’s visit and praised her for taking the time to visit with the victims.

During their difficult times, getting a visit from the Duchess surely brought up the spirits of the victims.

Middleton, who is a celebrity in her own right, is a very caring person and has much love for her fellow countrymen.

This simple visit went a long way in helping those who were hurt and Kate’s kind act did not go unnoticed.

While there is still a lot of work to be done, hopefully soon, these victims will get to go home with their families.  Thankfully, their recovery is in the hands of some of the best medical professionals in the country.

