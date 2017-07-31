Kate Middleton Joked About Prince William Leaving If She Gets Pregnant Without His Approval Amid New Camilla Parker-Bowles ‘Feud’

Kate Middleton wants another baby, but Prince William is ready to leave home if she gets pregnant without his knowledge, jokingly, of course.

Kate recently made headlines by telling a group of individuals attending a reception in Warsaw, Poland that she wanted more babies.

Many people were surprised by Kate’s comments including her husband.

A chatty source close to the royal family said William is furious with his wife’s remark.

The same pal claimed William is already having a tough time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte and is not certain he can handle another child.

The person told Life & Style: “He is quite happy with a boy and girl, while Kate, coming from a family of three herself would like another child. But the prince feels they have enough on their plate already.”

The insider explained: “After all, George and Charlotte are active youngsters, as they are both at ages where they cannot sit still, so they run around all over the place.[William and Kate] are determined to be hands-on parents, so there’s never a quiet moment.”

Royal author Phil Dampier also spoke to Life & Style and confirmed that there is real tension brewing between William and Kate over baby number 3.

He told the publication that he recently met Kate at an event and she made a surprising revelation.

Dampier said, William playfully threatened to leave their marital home.

He stated: “When I spoke to Kate at reception about 18 months ago, she jokingly said, ‘If I got pregnant again now, I think William would be out the door!’”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have also found themselves into a feud with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Camilla is upset because she has been sidelined as the world commemorates Princess Diana’s death.

Camilla was left heartbroken after William said this to ITV: “We have got more photos up round the house of her now, and we talk about her. It is hard because obviously Catherine did not know her, so she cannot provide that level of detail. So I do. It is important they know who she was and that she existed.”

Many are saying Camilla needs to stop being jealous of Diana.