Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Expecting Twins; She Gets Shamed For Being Skinny

Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time on Tuesday, October 10, after announcing her third pregnancy. Everyone is curious to know more about her pregnancy, and there have been lots of rumors and speculations regarding the subject.

Lots of her fans, for instance, are suspecting that she is pregnant with twins.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. A post shared by Kate Middleton (@katemiddletonphotos) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

An insider revealed that Prince William and Middleton are nor looking for more childcare help and this led people to ask themselves whether they are really preparing for twins or not.

There are also rumors that say that the couple may have already chosen names for their babies.

In the baby turns out to be a boy they will call him Prince Henry, named after Prince Henry, and if the baby turns out to be a girl, they’ll name her Princess Elizabeth, after the Queen.

Lots of people are also questioning what will happen to the baby after the change of rules in royalty.

Now, gender is no longer the decisive factor for the throne, and this means that Princess Charlotte’s position will not be changed even in the case in which the new baby is a boy.

Prince George will still be the third in line, and the new baby will be fifth.

Kate’s first public appearance resulted in her getting bump-shamed after the photos were posted on Instagram.

Some people pointed out her tiny stomach, saying, ‘I can’t believe she’s prego, she looks too thin.’

She was reported to suffer from severe morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum, but it looked like there are people who didn’t believe this.

The Duchess of Cambridge makes her first official appearence since the announcement of her third pregnancy at a reception at Buckingham Palace marking World Mental Health Day. || October 10th, 2017 A post shared by Kate Middleton (@katemiddletonphotos) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

One of them wrote, ‘There is no such thing as morning sickness the media claimed she had. It is severe malnutrition and vitamin b deficiency. It is impossible to grow a healthy baby and be as malnourished as she is.’

Looking at the comments, more experts have stated that the bump-shaming can cause a substantial needless anxiety for pregnant women.

Co-founder of My Expert Midwife Lesley Gilchrist said, ‘Bump shaming can really damage a woman’s body confidence and cause needless worry and anxiety over the health of their baby.’