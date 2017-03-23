Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Her Third Child, Claims Insider!

According to new reports, Kate Middleton might be expecting her third baby with Prince William. If the rumors are true, we are not very surprised considering the Dutchess has stated before that she wants to have at least 2 more kids in the next five years.

Reliable sources claim that 35 years old Kate Middleton is pregnant again. The royal couple has not announced the pregnancy officially yet so we cannot be 100% sure but fans are already excited for the new royal member to be born.

Kate and William already have two kids, three years old son George, and 1-year-old daughter Charlotte.

The insiders claimed that the happy couple announced the news to their family only but are going to wait a while before telling the public as well.

As it turns out, it was Prince George who told the big news to the queen and to his grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, white they were all having tea together. How cute!

“George and Kate practiced his announcement together the night before,” the insider claimed.

“It ended up being incredibly sweet. George approached his great-grandmother and exclaimed that he had a secret to share. The room went quiet when he said that ‘mummy has a new bubby in her tummy!’”

The queen was very happy and “She was delightedly hugging Kate, who was beaming from ear to ear,” said the source, adding that she immediately called for a toast with champagne!

Furthermore, it looks like the queen’s cheery attitude also made Kate forget about William’s betrayal last week when he went on a ski trip with a model.

“William knew that as soon as he returned to England he’d be in for a serious scolding,” one source said.

“He was on his way back and getting ready to face the music, but it’s no surprise that all was forgiven and forgotten following George’s absolutely adorable announcement.”