Kate Middleton Is Not A Fan Of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Girlfriend

Kate Middleton is apparently not a big fan of Meghan Markle, the current girlfriend of Prince Harry.

According to one of Markle’s friends, during her stay at Kensington Palace for the year-end holidays, she discovered that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was not fond of her or the romance with Harry.

The source said the Suits actress sometimes encountered Princess Kate and had little chats, which is why she was surprised by what occurred in early January.

The person revealed that Markle, 35, who loves to buy fresh flowers every few days, was heading to a nearby store when she learned that Prince William’s wife was going to the same place.

Believe it or not, the Duchess of Cambridge declined to offer Markle a ride. She got into her chauffeured vehicle and was driven to her destination.

Markle, who was left embarrassed by the scene, eventually walked to the store, made her purchase and returned to Kensington Palace on foot.

It appears she never mentioned the incident to Prince Harry, but spoke to a pal about it. The friend cashed in by turning the scandalous event into a blind item on a popular gossip site.

The post read in part:”You and she don’t know each other well. But since you’ve been staying there, you run into each other one day. And you tell her you’re going shopping and where.”

It went on to say: “She says she’s going shopping too and leaves in the car. You head out on foot. It turns out; she went shopping exactly where you went shopping. And she knew that’s where you were going. But she didn’t offer you a ride.”

The California actress and humanitarian has been dating the British royal since the summer of 2016. The lovers have been splitting their time between London and Canada.

Over the weekend, the pair made their first public appearance as a couple at Harry’s childhood friend’s wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica,

The youngest child of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana is said to be in love with the American star and will propose in a few months.