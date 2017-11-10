FREE NEWSLETTER
Kate Middleton Is Copying Meghan Markle’s Style, Not The Other Way Around

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/10/2017
Kate Middleton is a fashion icon and is known for her elegant, conservative style. The Duchess has been out of the public eye during the first trimester of her third pregnancy because of her battle with severe morning sickness. But, she has recently started making appearances again, and this past week she opted for a dress that Meghan Markle once stepped out in.

According to Vanity Fair, Middleton recently attended the Anna Freud National Centre gala at Kensington Palace, and she wore a black lace Diane von Furstenberg “Zarita” gown. But, many noticed that the floor length dress, which retails for $900 and is currently sold out, was already worn by Markle.

Of course, the actress put her own spin on it when she wore it in 2012 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. She went with a cropped, navy version that showed off her legs.

Markle told Glamour U.K. that she was not a fan of the fashion choice, saying it was too tight and too short. She said the look was too polished and it looked like she was “trying too hard.”

It appears Kate Middleton did not regret the look because she wore it once before back in 2014 at the Royal Variety Show when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The Mirror reports that fans are just as interested in Markle’s fashion choices as they are with Middleton’s, with interest in the actress growing every day. Both have Twitter accounts dedicated to following their life and style.

Per Cosmopolitan, Markle’s style has changed since she started dating Prince Harry. Before her relationship with the royal, she wasn’t afraid to show off her legs, often wearing shorts and mini-dresses.

But, the Queen enforces a “no knees” policy and discourages exposed shoulders, and Meghan Markle is already starting to follow the royal dress code.  She went with various casual looks at the Invictus Games, including skinny jeans and a trench coat, ripped jeans and a white button-up shirt, and a berry leather jacket to cover her shoulders.

At the Suits season 7 premiere, she chose a floral dress that covered her knees along with strappy red sandals. And, this past summer while watching Harry play polo, she went with an Antonio Berardi dress and white blazer.

