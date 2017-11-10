Kate Middleton Is Copying Meghan Markle’s Style, Not The Other Way Around

Kate Middleton is a fashion icon and is known for her elegant, conservative style. The Duchess has been out of the public eye during the first trimester of her third pregnancy because of her battle with severe morning sickness. But, she has recently started making appearances again, and this past week she opted for a dress that Meghan Markle once stepped out in.

According to Vanity Fair, Middleton recently attended the Anna Freud National Centre gala at Kensington Palace, and she wore a black lace Diane von Furstenberg “Zarita” gown. But, many noticed that the floor length dress, which retails for $900 and is currently sold out, was already worn by Markle.

This evening The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF) attended the charity's Gala Dinner held at the Orangery in Kensington Palace. AFNCCF campaigns for a step change in children's mental health and believes in the importance of early intervention and working with whole families, which can make a huge difference for those in vulnerable situations. The Gala Dinner was also an opportunity for AFNCCF to update guests on the building of their new Centre of Excellence. 📸PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Of course, the actress put her own spin on it when she wore it in 2012 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. She went with a cropped, navy version that showed off her legs.

Markle told Glamour U.K. that she was not a fan of the fashion choice, saying it was too tight and too short. She said the look was too polished and it looked like she was “trying too hard.”

Style Twins! Princess Kate and Meghan Markle Have the Same Lace Dress in Their Closets https://t.co/PWOqcUpG7W — People (@people) November 7, 2017

It appears Kate Middleton did not regret the look because she wore it once before back in 2014 at the Royal Variety Show when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The Mirror reports that fans are just as interested in Markle’s fashion choices as they are with Middleton’s, with interest in the actress growing every day. Both have Twitter accounts dedicated to following their life and style.

How Meghan Markle's style has evolved since she's been dating Prince Harry https://t.co/uKxFy0Rq5a pic.twitter.com/8avelaxvBJ — Mirror Fashion (@MirrorFashion) October 30, 2017

Per Cosmopolitan, Markle’s style has changed since she started dating Prince Harry. Before her relationship with the royal, she wasn’t afraid to show off her legs, often wearing shorts and mini-dresses.

But, the Queen enforces a “no knees” policy and discourages exposed shoulders, and Meghan Markle is already starting to follow the royal dress code. She went with various casual looks at the Invictus Games, including skinny jeans and a trench coat, ripped jeans and a white button-up shirt, and a berry leather jacket to cover her shoulders.

Advertisement

At the Suits season 7 premiere, she chose a floral dress that covered her knees along with strappy red sandals. And, this past summer while watching Harry play polo, she went with an Antonio Berardi dress and white blazer.