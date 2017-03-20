Kate Middleton Is Angry At Prince William Over Sophie Taylor Party Scandal – Some Say He Is Not Fit To Be King

Kate Middleton smiled through the pain and anger as she stood next to her husband, Prince William, in London honoring soldiers on Saint Patrick’s Day and later in Paris, France while visiting the French capital and talking to President François Hollande.

Over the weekend, Kate and William made their first official public appearances since the leak of the disturbing video showing the future king taking part in what is being described as “dad dance” in Verbier, Switzerland.

The Duke of Cambridge, a father of two, was seen showing his fancy or should we say silly feet on Pharrell Williams’ hit song, “Happy,” during the boys-only skiing trip.

The video, which was filmed at the Farinet nightclub in Verbier, also showed the prince putting his hand on the waist of a mystery woman as they were speaking.

To add to the royal scandal, Prince William was also spotted partying and having lunch with former model Sophie Taylor who is famous for her raunchy pictures and many controversies.

The blonde beauty has been selling the stories about “that time she met the future king of England and spent the night partying with him.”

According to reliable sources, Middleton is disappointed and embarrassed by the clip.

Talking to Vanity Fair, a trusted insider shared: “It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics. She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting.”

There have even been rumors of divorce swirling in the media over the future king’s embarrassing partying video.

The Daily Beast wrote a piece explaining that “the future British king is behaving like an over-privileged clown” who has refused to listen to the advice of the people he hired who are “too scared to give it anyway.”

Prince William has not only embarrassed his wife but also Queen Elizabeth and his country, according to the same tipster.