Kate Middleton Had To Beg Reluctant Prince William To Conceive A Third Baby!

According to a source close to the royal family, Kate Middleton was desperate to have another baby but her husband, Prince William was not so fond of the idea. Apparently, because she is also one out of three kids, the Duchess wanted to have a new addition to the family but needed to do some convincing to get her way.

Besides, a lot of their close pals were shocked when they found out as they thought the royal couple would stop at two considering they are already parents to a girl and a boy, meaning that they have an heir and also a spare.

In addition, they knew Kate struggled a lot with her extreme morning sickness, known scientifically as hyperemesis gravidarum, during her other two pregnancies so they thought it was very unlikely she’d want to have another baby.

Just last night, a palace rep revealed that she is still unwell and remains at home under close supervision.

Kate even missed Prince George’s first day of school because of it.

But now, another insider revealed that she always wanted more than just two kids – the real challenge was actually convincing William.

‘As one of three, Kate wanted at least three. children. William was more reluctant, not just because he was one of two, but because George was quite a difficult baby. Then they had Charlotte, and she was a lot easier. Now the idea of a newborn does not seem half as challenging, they have done it twice before, and they have got all their staff in place to help.’

Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith took to social media last week to joke that Kate probably won’t stop at three as she’s a natural mother and she and her husband are having a lot of fun parenting.