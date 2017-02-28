Kate Middleton Dazzles In Gold Dress At Reception Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kate Middleton, also known as the Duchess of Cambridge, stunned in a metallic dress at Buckingham Palace amid rumors that she is having a tough time getting pregnant with her third child.

Monday evening, the Royals held what many are calling the British Oscars via a star-studded event called the UK-India Year of Culture 2017.

Politicians including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Sir Dominic Asquith, the British High Commissioner to India, were present.

Numerous diplomats, famous actors including Kunal Nayyar and athletes such as Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev and sitar player Anoushka Shankar attended the soirée which was hosted by the Queen, Prince Philip, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William.

British-Indian actor Nayyar, known for the role of Rajesh Koothrappali on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” said he thought it was a joke when he was told he was going to meet Elizabeth II.

Nayyar confessed: “It was overwhelming, I got an email in my personal inbox and at first I thought it was one of my friends spamming me. I replied and it turned out to be real.”

He added: “The evening has just been overwhelming as I got to meet the Queen and to promote UK-Indian culture, which gives me so much pride.”

The event was put together to celebrate Britain’s historical ties with India and to commemorate the night a magnificent, enormous peacock – the national bird of India – was projected at the entrance of Buckingham Palace in London. Guests were invited to discover the smells and tastes of India.

If they were handling awards for the best dressed of the night, hands down, Princess Kate would have won.

Middleton dazzled in a gold and silver metallic dress from Erdem. She completed the look with a pair of drop earrings by Indian designer Anita Dongre. However, what captured everyone’s attention were Duchess Kate’s $731 glittering pumps by Oscar de la Renta.

Rumor are flying around claiming that Kate is too skinny to have children. The Duchess is thinking about IVF treatment or a surrogate to give Prince George and Princess Charlotte a sibling.