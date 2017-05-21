Kate Middleton Caught Scolding Prince George Harshly After He Almost Ruined Pippa’s Wedding!

During her sister’s wedding, Kate Middleton was a bit too busy with the kids to fully enjoy the big celebration! Not only did she have to help Pippa look her best on the big day, but she also had to manage the tensions between her and her husband, Prince William.

As if that was not enough stress for one day, Kate also had no choice but to deal with her son, Prince George, as the child threw a huge fit just outside the church

Of course, the paparazzi were there at the biggest wedding of the year, and so they captured the crying boy on camera.

It looks like just as Pippa and her new husband James were coming out of the church and were getting ready to greet the guests, Prince George almost caused a huge and embarrassing moment for his aunt on her special day.

The child, who played the role of a pageboy during the wedding, was caught stepping on the train of Pippa’s $18,000 wedding gown!

After the mother saw him walking all over the dress’ tail, she pulled the boy and his sister Princess Charlotte aside and administered him an old-fashioned scolding.

As Kate was being photographed pointing her finger at the toddler, George started crying and later on, even his sister became emotional thanks to her brother’s behavior and mother’s anger.

As the guests walked by the family to go to the reception, Kate was seen stroking the boy’s head, trying to calm him down.

As for Kate and William, the married couple kept their distance from each other most if the wedding.

It was recently reported that they go to marriage counseling in order to try and fix their marital problems after the older Prince was caught with a woman during a ski trip.

But a source claimed that “Kate’s really struggling to forgive him.”

Do you think Kate seemed to be mad at her husband even during the celebration?

Did the mother of two react the right way, scolding her three years old son for stepping on Pippa’s wedding dress?

Tell us your thoughts in the comment section down below!